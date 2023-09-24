The Singapore Police Force has seized more assets in relation to an ongoing money laundering probe, bringing the total value of confiscated funds to more than S$2.4 billion.

The reported figure notably doubled from the first operation in August.

Seized Assets Worth Over S$2.4 Billion

In a statement published on Sept. 20, the Singapore Police Force said the additional asset seizures happened following additional operations by the police.

All assets seized by the authorities so far include over S$76 million in cash, S$38 million ($27.8 million) worth of cryptocurrency, 294 luxury bags, 546 pieces of jewelry, 68 gold bars, 204 electronic devices, and 164 luxury watches, valued at over S$1.127 million ($825,000).

The number of properties and vehicles issued prohibition disposal orders has swelled to 110 and 64, respectively, which have a combined value of S$1.2 million (~$879,000 ). Also, the Police confiscated bottles of liquor, wine, and several ornaments.

According to the Police statement, the assets seized, frozen, or issued prohibition of disposal orders are currently valued at more than S$2.4 billion ($1.76 billion), with investigations still ongoing.

Singapore’s Biggest Money Laundering Probe

The latest development is in connection to an ongoing money laundering case considered one of Singapore’s largest crackdowns involving 10 foreign nationals of Chinese origin with passports from Cyprus, Turkey, Cambodia, Ni-Vanuatu, and China. In August, authorities raided various residences and arrested the foreigners who allegedly laundered funds from criminal proceeds and committed forgery.

While the suspects have been arrested, the Police said about eight others were still at large, and 12 people were assisting with the case. At the time, the value of cash and assets frozen was worth more than S$1 billion ($737 million). The figure later increased to S$1.8 billion in September, according to prosecutors, following more investigations.

One of the 10 arrested foreign suspects, Vang Shuiming, a Turkish national, is facing four charges of money laundering and one charge of forgery. Shuiming sought bail from the court, but his motion was dismissed. According to a prosecutor, the Turkish suspect and his brother are wanted in China for illegal gambling.