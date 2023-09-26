The price of BONE (the native token of the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap) has significantly rallied in the past 24 hours.

According to CoinGecko’s data, the asset currently trades at approximately $0.85, a 7.2% jump compared to yesterday’s figures.

The price increase comes shortly after the Shiba Inu team disclosed that minting BONE is “almost completed.” Minting the remaining supply of the asset is a pivotal step in renouncing its contract.

More importantly, the unit standing behind the popular memecoin Shiba Inu will relinquish control and ownership of the token once the process is finalized.

Not long ago, the team launched the “dummy” asset Calcium (CAL) to help the goal of minting and renouncing BONE.

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya issued a stark warning that investors should refrain from trading services with the memecoin as it will have no future value.

“Please do not buy or trade the Calcium token (seriously), there is no liquidity, and claims of large losses are FUD. If someone is selling this, please consider this a scam,” they explained.