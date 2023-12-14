TL;DR

Binance expanded its services by adding six new trading pairs, including SHIB/FDUSD and IOTA/TRY, and introduced Trading Bots for these pairs, with zero maker fees on FDUSD pairs until further notice.

Following this announcement, some digital assets like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and IOTA experienced significant price increases, with SHIB rising over 7% and IOTA over 15% in 24 hours.

The addition of trading pairs with the Turkish lira (TRY) caters to the growing interest in cryptocurrencies in Turkey, driven by the national currency’s depreciation and economic concerns.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume – Binance – expanded its services, adding six trading pairs on December 14.

Those included in the offering are SHIB/FDUSD, SAND/ FDUSD, FIDA/TRY, INJ/FDUSD, IOTA/TRY, and MEME/ETH.

In addition, the company enabled Trading Bots services for the aforementioned trading pairs, while users can enjoy zero maker fees on FDUSD trading pairs “until further notice.”

Some of the mentioned digital assets headed north shortly after the announcement. The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw its price rise over 7% in the past 24 hours, while IOTA’s (IOTA) valuation soared over 15% for the same period.

It is worth noting that two of the aforementioned pairs focus on the Turkish lira (TRY), giving domestic users the chance to dive deeper into the world of crypto.

Turks have shown a great appetite for digital assets in the past few years, possibly due to the rapid depreciation of their national currency and the worrying condition of the local economy.