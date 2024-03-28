TL;DR

Shibarium’s LUCIE issued a warning to the Shiba Inu community about fraud, advising caution with suspicious links offering unexpected rewards.

Despite potential scams, SHIB’s value increased by 18% weekly amid effective token burns and Shibarium’s advancements.

Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, using the X handle LUCIE, advised the Shiba Inu community to be utterly careful when clicking suspicious links from prominent individuals or entities “announcing unexpected rewards.”

The SHIB official alerted that those links most probably come from hacked accounts, saying people should refrain from connecting their wallets to dubious websites.

Last month, LUCIE warned the community to beware of potential scams related to SHEboshi NFTs. The digital art was a huge success with all 20,000 collectibles sold out in less than three hours after the conclusion of the second phase of the minting process.

Shiba Inu is among the most trending cryptocurrencies due to its volatile price and huge number of holders, which might explain why scammers frequently target the community.

Currently, SHIB trades at approximately $0.0000321, an 18% increase on a weekly scale. Its rise could be attributed to the successful execution of the burning mechanism and the advancement of the layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium.

As CryptoPotato reported today, the burn rate skyrocketed by 1,200%, resulting in over 50 million tokens destroyed. For its part, Shibarium blasted through another huge milestone at the start of March, surpassing 400 million in terms of total transactions.

Those willing to learn more about the layer-2 scaling solution and how it aims to elevate Shiba Inu above its rivals, please take a look at our dedicated video below: