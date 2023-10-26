From being a mentor to Sam Bankman-Fried to referring to him as a “colossal mistake,” Anthony Scaramucci is closely following the criminal trial and believes the former crypto mogul will find himself outmatched by government prosecutors who will systematically dismantle his defense.

Scaramucci believes Bankman-Fried’s decision to testify in his criminal trial is a bad move, predicting that the FTX co-founder will face a relentless prosecutorial grilling and there’s no escaping now.

Sam Bankman-Fried Can’t “Out-Fox” Prosecutors

Just about a year ago, Bankman-Fried was perceived as a “congenial nerd” who had pledged to give away most of his fortune. He had supported many charities focused on the world’s most pressing problems.

But he can’t hide behind “effective altruism” anymore. The recent testimonies from former FTX executives, too, unveiled a darker side, showing a sense of malice.

Once a mentor and a trusted confidant to Bankman-Fried, Anthony Scaramucci invested $10 million worth of FTX’s token (FTT) after the now-defunct exchange acquired 30% of SkyBridge Capital in 2022. Scaramucci’s relationship with him has since soured, and he is now “embarrassed” for taking Bankman-Fried to meet with heads of state and portraying him as the “Mark Zuckerberg of crypto.”

Bankman-Fried is accused of using customer funds to cover the company’s losses and faces seven federal charges, including two allegations of wire fraud and five charges of conspiracy. He is scheduled to take the stand today, and Scaramucci believes the former FTX exec will “get skinned alive,” and there will be “no way to escape.”

In a recent interview with CNBC, the SkyBridge Capital founder added,

“He thinks he’s going to out-fox the prosecutors but they’re very, very well experienced with this stuff.”

Scaramucci also said Bankman-Fried is “gonna get nailed here going on the stand” and added that “it’s a very bad move for him.”

“Colossal Mistake”

Scaramucci, who is known for his brief stint as communications director for former president Donald Trump, admitted making a “colossal mistake” by going into business with Bankman-Fried earlier this month. The financier summarized his connection with the exec in a recent interview wherein he said,

“We made a decision back in 2020 to get more active in the cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 space. I see tremendous growth in that space. Sam was one of the larger public figures in crypto. We met, liked each other, and went into business together. It turned out he was a fraud. That’s my opinion. He deserves his day in court.”