Chris Larsen – Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Ripple – applauded the United Kingdom for turning into a financial and technological hub that aids the advancement of different innovations.

The ongoing regulatory uncertainty in the United States and the lawsuit between the crypto company and the US SEC have prompted Ripple to expand globally. The UK has been among the destinations with the most open roles.

Putting the UK on a Pedestal

Larsen retweeted a post by Jeremy Hunt (Chancellor of the Exchequer of the UK) where the latter described the nation as “Europe’s Silicon Valley – a tech and creative industries powerhouse.” Ripple’s Executive Chairman also expressed gratitude to Hunt for staying in charge of that mission.

The UK has, and will continue to be a home for financial and technological innovation — thank you Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt for leading the charge! https://t.co/Lqr8cXIMSs — Chris Larsen (@chrislarsensf) September 25, 2023

Not long ago, Brad Garlinghouse – CEO of the blockchain enterprise – stated that the regulatory setback in the US has prompted Ripple to hire people in other countries across the globe.

He pointed out the UK, Singapore, and Hong Kong as regions where “governments are partnering with the industry, and you’re seeing leadership, they’re providing clear rules, and you’re seeing growth.”

Canada is Also a Top Destination

Apart from the aforementioned countries, Ripple has also shifted its focus to Canada. As CryptoPotato reported earlier this week, the organization is looking to hire 55 people in Corporate Development, Engineering, Business Development, Finance, Global Operations, Information Technology, Legal, Marketing, and others. 19 of those roles are for individuals based in the USA’s northern neighbor.

The capital of the UK – London – comes in second with 16 open positions, while Switzerland, Dubai, and Singapore follow closely.

It remains unknown whether Ripple will pivot back to its homeland should it secure a decisive win against the SEC. It has already achieved a partial victory, while the battle is far from over as the Commission formally appealed the court’s decision.

