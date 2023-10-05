TL;DR

XRP is the top trending cryptocurrency following Ripple’s court victory against the SEC, with its price peaking at $0.55.

Lesser-known cryptocurrencies Raydium (RAY) and Verosity (VRA) take the second and third spots, with significant price increases.

While some analysts see potential for an XRP rally, it has shown brief gains after the court decision and requires factors like mass adoption and market liquidity to sustain a rally.

XRP Leads the Pack

According to the crypto behavior platform Santiment, Ripple’s native token – XRP – has become the most trending digital asset after the company’s consecutive court victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) secured on October 3.

Its price spiked to almost $0.55 following the judge’s dismissal of the regulator’s wish to appeal the first loss suffered in July.

Second and third place belongs to cryptocurrencies that are rarely in the spotlight, but recently, their prices started booming. Namely, those are Raydium (RAY) and Verosity (VRA). The former is up over 9% on a weekly basis (per CoinGecko), while the latter has skyrocketed by a whopping 62% for the same period.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Rollbit Coin (RLB) round up the top 5 trending digital assets, while GALA, AMB, SUSHI, ETH, and FTT are at the bottom of the list. Interestingly, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) – has not found a spot on the ranking.

Is XRP Poised for a Rally?

Some crypto analysts have previously argued that a possible dismissal of the SEC’s appeal could act as a price catalyst for XRP. One such person is the popular trader using the X (Twitter) handle KALEO.

However, the asset’s price has so far charted only brief gains shortly after the court’s ruling and later started descending in resonance with the overall bearish trend in the market.

The AI-powered language model ChatGPT suggested that factors like mass adoption, market liquidity, and market sentiment should also be in place for XRP to start rallying. The video below shows how high the coin could go during the next bull market.