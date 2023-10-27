TL;DR

CEO Garlinghouse Deserves to be Put on the Pedestal

John E Deaton – a prominent American attorney standing behind thousands of XRP investors in the lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – praised Ripple for what they have accomplished in the past three years.

He argued that the company managed to grow its business during an “extended brutal bear market” and under the “dark cloud” of enforcement action coming from the regulator.

He also reminded about the dismissal spree that numerous cryptocurrency companies launched over the past few years in an attempt to overcome the negative market conditions. Contrary to that, Deaton claimed that Ripple was hiring staff and expanding its operations.

“They accomplished all of this while being unfairly targeted by a few bias, conflicted, and compromised individuals.”

Subsequently, the lawyer highlighted Ripple’s success in the lawsuit against the US SEC and praised the company’s Chief Executive Officer – Brad Garlinghouse – for playing a main role in all achievements. He further suggested the boss must be on “the shortlist for CEO of the decade” if the organization files for initial public offering (IPO) in the next three years.

Ripple’s March Towards a Final Victory

Speaking of Ripple and the US SEC, it is worth touching upon the latest developments in the legal process between the two entities.

The blockchain enterprise won a major partial win in mid-July when a Federal Judge ruled that the company’s programmatic XRP sales from years ago did not violate securities laws. The native token of Ripple reacted more than positively, spiking to as high as $0.85 (per CoinGecko) minutes after the news broke out.

The firm secured two more victories in the following months after the US magistrates dismissed the SEC’s intention to appeal the initial ruling and when CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Executive Chairman – Chris Larsen – were cleared of all charges.

The two entities are scheduled to meet each other in a grand trial in April next year. The outcome of the process is expected to resonate in the entire cryptocurrency space and is highly anticipated by the community.