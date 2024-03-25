Ripple’s price has been trending lower against BTC and consolidating against USDT. While XRP has been underperforming over the last few months, investors can still be optimistic as significant support levels are available.

Technical Analysis

By TradingRage

The USDT Paired Chart

Against USDT, the XRP price has been steadily declining since failing to break through the $0.7 resistance level. However, support has been found to be around $0.6, preventing further drops.

Should this mark fail, there’s potential for a turnaround near the 200-day moving average, situated around $0.57, offering another possible support level for XRP. On the other hand, a rebound from this level can lead to a potential rise toward $0.7.

The BTC Paired Chart

Examining the Bitcoin pair, there’s been a prolonged downward trend in the market. Currently, the XRP price is revisiting the 900 SAT support area.

A successful bounce from this level could prompt an attempt to breach the long-standing bearish trendline. Should this occur, the next objective would likely be the 1200 SAT resistance level.

Conversely, a failure to hold above the 900 SAT support zone could have dire consequences, potentially triggering a substantial downturn in the market.