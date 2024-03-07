Fetch.AI’s native token, FET, has witnessed a 360% since 2023, with a notable rise from $0.6 to an all-time high of $2.84, which was partly driven by the v0.17 update in early February. As a result, FET briefly entered the list of the top 50 crypto assets market cap before sliding two positions down.

The latest rally was first fueled by the market-wide surge and was later propelled by Fetch.AI securing advanced GPUs following the $100 million infrastructure investment. As a result, FET recorded over 70% in weekly gains.

Fetch.AI is a Cosmos-based crypto artificial intelligence project. It recently announced plans to invest $100 million in an infrastructure initiative known as Fetch Compute. It aims to enhance the resources, computational capacity, and training opportunities for developers while also offering GPU credits to users.

According to the official announcement, Fetch Compute will integrate Nvidia H200, H100, and A100 GPUs to establish a platform accessible to developers and users for computational needs. Meanwhile, the funding for this initiative will be sourced from the Fetch.AI ecosystem fund.

German multinational engineering giant Bosch teamed up with Fetch.aI to jointly introduce a new foundation focused on driving industrial adoption of software agents, AI, and Web3 technology last year.

This new entity was called Fetch.AI Foundation which prioritized research and development efforts, as well as promoting the practical application and adoption of agents across various sectors.

Later that year, crypto derivatives and copy trading platform Bitget pledged $10 million for the development of the Fetch.AI ecosystem while simultaneously announcing its intention to offer a myriad of services to the AI lab including marketing consultations and strategic directions.