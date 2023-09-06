Krafton, the prominent South Korean video game company renowned for games such as PUBG: Battlegrounds, is making its foray into the blockchain realm with Settlus. Built on the Cosmos platform, Settlus is a blockchain specifically designed to streamline transparent settlement processes for content creators.

According to the website, the testnet is slated for launch in early 2024.

Josh Lee, the founder of Cosmos-based DEX Osmosis, was the first to reveal on September 4 that Krafton is gearing up to introduce a blockchain chain.

The development was further confirmed by Cosmos-based app-chain called Noble’s co-founder ‘Jelena.’

The exec added that Krafton is reportedly building an app chain on Cosmos and plans to use Circle’s USDC stablecoin as the primary currency for creator settlements.

In March 2022, Krafton disclosed a collaboration with Solana Labs and said it would focus on the “development and operation of blockchain and NFT-based games and services.”

However, no products have been launched by the video game developer since that announcement.

Besides, Krafton’s partnership with Solana was reported to be a memorandum of understanding (MOU), indicating that the company retains the option to discontinue the partnership without facing any legal consequences.

The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains developed to enable communication between distributed ledgers without relying on a centralized server.

In April this year, blockchain scaling startup Dymension rolled out the world’s first IBC-enabled EVM rollup on testnet in collaboration with Evmos Core Teams and Celestia in a bid to enhance the Cosmos ecosystem.