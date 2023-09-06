Krafton, the prominent South Korean video game company renowned for games such as PUBG: Battlegrounds, is making its foray into the blockchain realm with Settlus. Built on the Cosmos platform, Settlus is a blockchain specifically designed to streamline transparent settlement processes for content creators.
According to the website, the testnet is slated for launch in early 2024.
- Josh Lee, the founder of Cosmos-based DEX Osmosis, was the first to reveal on September 4 that Krafton is gearing up to introduce a blockchain chain.
- The development was further confirmed by Cosmos-based app-chain called Noble’s co-founder ‘Jelena.’
- The exec added that Krafton is reportedly building an app chain on Cosmos and plans to use Circle’s USDC stablecoin as the primary currency for creator settlements.
- In March 2022, Krafton disclosed a collaboration with Solana Labs and said it would focus on the “development and operation of blockchain and NFT-based games and services.”
- However, no products have been launched by the video game developer since that announcement.
- Besides, Krafton’s partnership with Solana was reported to be a memorandum of understanding (MOU), indicating that the company retains the option to discontinue the partnership without facing any legal consequences.
- The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains developed to enable communication between distributed ledgers without relying on a centralized server.
- In April this year, blockchain scaling startup Dymension rolled out the world’s first IBC-enabled EVM rollup on testnet in collaboration with Evmos Core Teams and Celestia in a bid to enhance the Cosmos ecosystem.
PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register & enter CRYPTOPOTATO50 code to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.