The world’s largest corporate bitcoin holder – MicroStrategy – has reinstated its BTC-buying policy and has spent another $150 million to acquire just under 5,500 BTC.

Nevertheless, the company’s entire bitcoin position is still underwater, at least theoretically, as the asset’s price struggles at $26,000.

Michael Saylor – MicroStrategy’s founder and former CEO – announced the latest acquisition on X, indicating that his brainchild spent $147.3 million to acquire 5,445 BTC at an average price of $27,053.

This means that the firm’s total BTC stash has grown to 158,245. In total, MicroStrategy spent $4.68 billion (at an average price of $29,582 per BTC), which means that its position is currently in the red.

This is because bitcoin’s price has failed to gain any real traction recently and even fell to a multi-week low of $26,000 earlier today.

As such, MicroStrategy’s entire bitcoin holding is currently valued at just over $4.1 billion.

Recall that the once Saylor-spearheaded firm started its accumulation spree in August 2020 and just recently celebrated its third anniversary as a bitcoin-buying and holding company.