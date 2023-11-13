TL;DR

Cardano’s Potential Partnership

The founder of Cardano – Charles Hoskinson – recently took it to X (Twitter) to offer a potential collaboration between his organization and the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. Specifically, he wants the two entities to build a mutual layer-2 blockchain network.

I’m game if you are https://t.co/Zryh679fMl@jespow PM me — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 12, 2023

Hoskinson’s comments came a few days after Kraken displayed its intentions to work with leading companies to establish its own L2 solution.

One cryptocurrency exchange that has already launched such a network is Coinbase. Dubbed Base, it enables developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) with access to the platform’s verified users and assets.

Is ADA Poised for a Rally?

Cardano’s native token – ADA – has been among the best-performing cryptocurrencies lately, reaching nearly $0.40 (per CoinGecko’s data) last week. Moreover, some analysts believe the uptrend could continue in the following years.

The one using the X handle – Ali – thinks ADA might skyrocket to almost $10 by the end of 2024. Lucid was even more bullish, claiming the token’s price could explode to the astonishing $30. They based the forecast on the assumption that global could act as a catalyst for the cryptocurrency market and push its capitalization to $10 trillion within the decade.