The celebrated US investor, TV personality, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks had one of his MetaMask wallets drained through what appears to be another successful phishing attack.

The total value of the siphoned funds is close to $900,000, according to on-chain data.

Popular crypto sleuth WazzCrypto took it to X on Friday evening to speculate whether Mark Cuban’s wallet got exploited. Wazz said the address in question was inactive for almost six months, but suddenly, all funds were moved out of it.

Some of the suspicious behavior for the wallet dubbed “Mark Cuban 2” on Etherscan included a $2 million USDC transfer and dumping all ETH on MATIC after a deposit on Coinbase.

Address on Matic was a Coinbase deposit address End of an era But address on ETH swapped all USDC for $ETH so it’s a very different behaviour. still possible he was drained on ETH and saved his Matic bags pic.twitter.com/V0siq5cPMT — Wazz (@WazzCrypto) September 16, 2023

Speaking to DL News, Cuban confirmed the news, indicating that he “went on MetaMask for the first time in months. They must have been watching.”

Later on, the owner of the NBA giant said he was “pretty sure I downloaded a version of MetaMask with some shit in it,” which suggests that he became the latest victim in the crypto community to a phishing attack.

He also touched upon the aforementioned Coinbase transfer, saying that he was the one who made it to protect the rest of his investments.

Additionally, he logged on to only one of his MetaMask accounts, meaning that his other ones were not drained.

Cuban has had a controversial relationship with the crypto industry. He famously said years ago that he would rather have a banana than Bitcoin as it had more utilization. However, he changed his stance later on, started praising BTC, ETH, and NFTs, and accumulated a notable portfolio.