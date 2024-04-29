TL;DR

An Eventful Week

After firing shots at each other for over three years, the legal battle between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finally entered its trial phase.

Recall that the lawsuit’s start was in December 2020 when the watchdog accused the company of illegally raising more than $1.3 billion in an unregistered securities offering. Ripple opposed the claims, arguing that its native token should not be classified as such investment, thus not falling under the jurisdiction of the agency.

The trial is surrounded by multiple developments and obligations that both parties must meet. A few days ago, Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn entered a new scheduling order requiring the SEC to file its response on the motion for remedies and entry of final judgment. The Commission is supposed to do that today (April 29), whereas Ripple was granted three business days thereafter to reply.

Numerous industry participants viewed the involvement of Judge Netburn as a positive sign for a decisive Ripple victory due to her relatively favorable stance toward XRP. Three years ago, she opined that the company’s native cryptocurrency has a utility that “distinguishes it from Bitcoin and Ether.”

Possible Impact on XRP

The price of XRP reacted positively to each of the three partial court wins secured by Ripple throughout 2023, with multiple analysts envisioning a real bull run if the company emerges victorious after the trial.

It is important to note that the start of the trial does not necessarily mean that a final settlement is just around the corner.