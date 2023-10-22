Bitcoin kept putting the pressure on and tapped a new multi-month peak at $30,400 hours ago but has lost some ground and currently sits just under the coveted $30,000 mark.

The altcoins are mostly in the green again, with LINK, APT, and AAVE emerging as today’s top performers with notable double-digit price pumps.

BTC at $30K

Bitcoin pumped and dumped hard on Monday amid false news that the US SEC had finally greenlighted a spot BTC ETF. In a matter of minutes, the asset went up and down by around $2,000.

However, the bulls didn’t give up after the news was proven to be fake and kept pushing the cryptocurrency north. As such, it maintained $28,000 and started heading upward on Friday evening, which resulted in jumping above $30,000 for the first time since July.

After a brief retracement, BTC went on the offensive once again on Saturday evening, which resulted in touching $30,400 – a new multi-month peak.

As of now, bitcoin trades inches away from $30,000, but its market capitalization has maintained above $580 billion. Its dominance over the altcoins, though, has declined slightly, but it is still north of 51% on CMC.

LINK, APT, AAVE on a Roll

The altcoins also followed BTC on the way up during the business week. On a daily scale, most are slightly in the green once again, too. Ethereum, Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron, Toncoin, Polygon, and Polkadot have all charted minor gains of up to 2%.

While most other mid-cap alts are also in the green, some, such as Chainlink, Aptos, and Aave, have produced mind-blowing increases. All of these three have soared by double digits, with LINK skyrocketing by 18%, APT by 14.5%, and AAVE by 14%. As a result, LINK charted a multi-month peak of its own above $9, while APT is close to $ and AAVE is at $75.

These surges have helped the total market cap add roughly $20 billion daily, and the metric stands at $1.140 trillion on CMC now.