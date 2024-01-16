Solana appears to be towards the end of its consolidation and may attempt to break into $100 again.

Key Support levels: $78

Key Resistance levels: $104

1. Bulls About to Return

Solana was on the verge of charting another lower low, but buyers returned to stop that from happening. As a result, SOL made a higher low, and the price action shows signs it may want to test the resistance at $104.

2. Preparation for a Breakout

If the price gets back above $100, then the key resistance will struggle to stop bulls, and Solana may enter a renewed uptrend. This most recent correction appears to be ending, which would support such a move.

3. MACD Turning Bullish

The 12h MACD is hours away from a bullish cross. If confirmed, then buyers have the upper hand, and SOL will likely return to a three-digit valuation. Watch closely the price action for that signal.

Bias

The bias for SOL is neutral.

Short-Term Prediction for SOL Price

The bias will change to bullish if the key resistance at $104 breaks. Until then, pressure may be building up under this key level, which could lead to increased volatility this week.