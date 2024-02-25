TL;DR

Polygon (MATIC) experienced a 30% monthly price surge, with analysts predicting further increases.

The surge coincides with a significant rise in Polygon’s on-chain trading volume and other metrics.

One of the best-performing cryptocurrencies (at least from the top 20 list) – Polygon (MATIC) – briefly surpassed the $1 mark this week. Its 30% price surge on a monthly scale has captured the attention of industry participants, with some analysts envisioning a further rally in the following months.

The popular X (Twitter) user Ali claimed that MATIC shows “promising signs” to chart impressive gains in the long term. He predicted that the asset’s valuation could explode by 90% next month should it close above the $0.96 resistance level.

#Polygon shows promising signs from a long-term perspective. The prevailing pattern appears to be a multi-year symmetrical triangle. If $MATIC can maintain a close above $0.96, it could signal the start of a bull rally, with a potential target of $1.73! pic.twitter.com/qjgn6sN1oV — Ali (@ali_charts) February 21, 2024

MATIC has not dropped below the depicted mark since Ali’s forecast, and it is currently trading at around $0.97 (per CoinGecko’s data).

The content creator and investor Jake Gagain outlined an even more bullish scenario for the token, predicting a price appreciation to as high as $9 by 2025.

MATIC’s most recent spike coincides with an increase in Polygon’s on-chain trading volume. According to DefiLlama, the figure currently stands at almost $170 million (a 300% jump compared to the numbers observed at the end of January).



Polygon has also performed quite well in the non-fungible token field, registering an NFT sales volume of approximately $6 million for the past seven days.