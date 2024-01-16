TL;DR

Binance is set to terminate services for several trading pairs, effective January 19.

Some of the affected cryptocurrencies have suffered a minor price decrease following the announcement.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – said it would terminate support for the following spot trading pairs: DAR/BNB, DEXE/ETH, ID/BNB, and POLS/BTC. The amendment will come into effect on January 19.

“Users are strongly advised to update and/or cancel their Spot Trading Bots prior to the cessation of Spot Trading Bots services to avoid any potential losses,” the company warned.

Binance did not provide an exact reason for the delisting, reminding that it conducts periodic reviews of all listed pairs and checks for factors such as poor liquidity and trading volume.

Some of the affected cryptocurrencies, including DEXE and POLS, have charted minor declines after the announcement. However, their slump could also be a result of the broader market correction, which followed the historic (but hectic) approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States last week.

This is not the first such move by Binance since the beginning of the year. On January 4, it placed Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), and other cryptocurrencies on its Monitoring Tag list, where they will be subject to regular reviews. Not complying with the necessary criteria might result in their eventual delisting.

Shortly after, the firm ceased support for nine trading pairs, including LTC/UAH, FLOKI/TUSD, COTI/BNB, COS/BNB, MULTI/BTC, and others.

Towards the end of last week, Binance added SOL/USDC, ARB/FDUSD, and DOCK/USDT as cross-margin pairs and SOL/USDC, ARB/FDUSD, and OP/FDUSD as isolated margin pairs.