TL;DR

The Ripple vs. SEC legal battle is nearing its trial phase on April 23, with the regulator filing an important letter.

The entities demonstrated a collaborative effort recently, filing a joint letter to address sealing issues related to the upcoming remedies briefing.

The legal battle between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has been ongoing for over three years, is nearing its final chapter – a trial scheduled on April 23. Prior to that, though, both parties must comply with necessary court requirements.

The American lawyer James Filan revealed on X that the regulator filed (under seal) its opening remedies-related brief and supporting documents. The data is not public yet and its redacted version will be presented no later than March 26, he added.

Initially, the SEC had to file its brief with respect to remedies by March 13, but it was granted an extension on the deadline. Ripple’s opposition letter should come no later than April 22 (according to the magistrates’ latest ruling).

Despite their differences, the company and the watchdog recently came up with a mutual effort, filing a joint letter seeking the authorities’ approval “to govern sealing issues relating to the upcoming remedies-related briefing.”

“We propose a schedule for redactions soon after the reply briefs are filed, so that all sealing issues can be raised to the Court in one set of letter-briefs instead of piecemeal, and to allow sufficient time for the parties to meet and confer,” the document reads.

The possible resolution of the case is one factor that could propel a price rally for XRP (in the event of a Ripple victory, of course). Those willing to check additional signs hinting that the asset might be on the verge of an explosive surge this year, feel free to watch our dedicated video below: