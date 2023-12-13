TL;DR

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume – Binance – disclosed it will support the advancement of the Cosmos (ATOM) network. The latter will be upgraded at block height 18,262,000 on December 13.

As part of the initiative, Binance plans to cease ATOM deposits and withdrawal services of the aforementioned network one hour before the development is due.

“Binance will reopen the deposit and withdrawal services of relevant tokens after this network upgrade, and when the network is stable and stable, no further announcement will be made,” the company added.

ATOM’s price experienced little-to-no volatility following the announcement. It currently trades at around $11, approximately the same valuation observed on December 12.

However, the token has been on an uptrend lately, soaring 11% on a weekly basis and almost 20% in the last 14 days.