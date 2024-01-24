TL;DR

Binance is delisting multiple trading pairs, citing routine evaluations for factors like low liquidity and trading volume.

The exchange has also been making adjustments to its listings, including adding new tokens.

Binance will remove the following spot trading pairs on January 26: COMBO/BNB, IOST/ETH, CRV/ETH, NEO/ETH, QUICK/TUSD, QKC/ETH, RUNE/EUR, and WOO/BNB.

The company did not disclose an exact reason for the move, reminding that it conducts periodic reviews of all listed pairs and observes for factors like poor liquidity and trading volume.

Delisting a cryptocurrency from a major exchange such as Binance might have a negative impact on the asset’s price since it reduces its accessibility to a broad base of potential buyers and could cause reputational damage.

However, most tokens included in the initiative are in the green, resonating with the market’s slight resurgence in the past 24 hours.

Binance has announced several similar efforts since the beginning of 2024. On January 4, it placed Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), and other cryptocurrencies on its Monitoring Tag list, where they will be subject to regular reviews.

A few days later, it ceased support for nine trading pairs, including LTC/UAH, FLOKI/TUSD, COTI/BNB, COS/BNB, MULTI/BTC, and others.

Most recently, the firm added FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR), Manchester City Fan Token (CITY), Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG), and others as borrowable assets on its Isolated Margin program. It also introduced PROS/USDT and WIN/USDT as new cross-margin pairs.