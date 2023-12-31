Bitcoin reacted well to yesterday’s price drop to $41,300 and has gained a grand and a half in the following hours.

Most altcoins are also slightly in the green during the last day of 2023, with AVAX tapping $40 and SOL maintaining above $100.

BTC to Challenge $43K?

Bitcoin was trading higher last weekend, and even tried to overcome $44,000 on two occasions but to no avail. The subsequent rejections pushed the cryptocurrency south hard, and the asset fell to $41,600 on Tuesday.

The bulls intercepted the move and pushed BTC north by over two grand to just under $44,000. Another rejection followed by the end of the business week and Saturday that resulted in a price drop to a 12-day low of $41,400 (on Bitstamp).

Bitcoin has managed to defend its position above $41,000. Moreover, the asset has jumped by $1,500 since then and now stands close to $43,000 after a 2.5% daily increase.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market capitalization has soared to $836 billion, and its dominance over the alternative coins is back above 50% on CMC after declining by more than 1% in days.

ICP Steals the Show

Most altcoins slipped in value yesterday, but the landscape seems quite different today. Ethereum has increased to just over $2,300 after a minor daily jump. Binance Coin stands above $320 after a 2% pump.

Solana has maintained the $100 level following a 3% increase, while AVAX’s 4% jump has helped it retap $40. Similar gains are evident from XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, TRX, and LINK. Polkadot’s native token has soared by 5% in a day and trades above $5.5.

Nevertheless, the most impressive daily gainer is ICP. The asset has soared by 35% overnight and trades well above $13. Next in line from the top 36 crypto assets are INJ, STX, and FIL.

The total crypto market cap has managed to erase yesterday’s losses and is back to $1.670 trillion on CMC.