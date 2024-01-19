In a recent discussion with CNBC, Grayscale’s CEO, Michael Sonnenshein, shed light on the company’s decision to offer the highest fee among the 11 issuers of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States.

Amid this 1.5% fee, Grayscale’s newly converted spot Bitcoin ETF has attracted the most substantial trading volumes compared to other issuers. Sonnenshein shared the rationale behind Grayscale’s decision to maintain the highest fees and emphasized the significant market share the investment firm has secured.

GBTC Sees Over $25B in AUM

A few days before the approval date of the ETFs, most of the financial companies that had filed for the investment vehicle and were awaiting approval started reducing their fees to attract more investors. Firms like BlackRock, Fidelity, WisdomTree, and others joined the frenzy by downsizing their fee structure, with some even introducing a zero-fee structure.

Since the approvals, some of these Bitcoin ETF issuers have slightly increased their fees after gaining user attention. On the other hand, Grayscale maintained its stance on a 1.5% fee. Despite having the highest fee, the firm currently records over $25 billion in assets under management (AUM) for its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC).

Why is Grayscale’s Fee the Highest?

Explaining the reasons for his comment, Sonnenshein said:

“Investors are weighing heavily things like liquidity and track record and who the actual issuer is behind the product. Grayscale is a crypto specialist. And it has really paved the way for a lot of these products coming through.”

According to the Grayscale boss, investors have more confidence in established platforms like the company. Sonnenshein’s comment also suggests that investors would have minimal confidence in most Bitcoin ETF issuers who have reduced their fees to attract more clients because they “don’t have a track record” of offering such a product.

The CEO also mentioned that some existing Bitcoin ETF issuers will not survive for long. However, he believes that others will rake in substantial profits from the business.