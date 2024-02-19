It has been more than two years since the popular Laser-eye movements took over Crypto Twitter (X) when numerous Bitcoin proponents believed the asset will inevitably hit $100,000 after it had surged past $50,000 and $60,000.

However, as everyone who has followed even remotely the industry knows, that didn’t happen. Just the opposite, the landscape changed for the worse in 2022 and early 2023, which resulted in a price dump to under $20,000.

The second half of last year, though, is when the situation started to improve, perhaps driven by some hype around the potential approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US. Although that seemed like a long shot back then, the involvement of BlackRock – the world’s largest asset manager – reversed people’s beliefs.

As such, BTC started to regain traction. Such products were finally approved at the start of 2024, and even though they turned out to be immediate sell-the-news events, their impact on the long term cannot be understated.

With the massive amounts of USD entering many of those financial products, BTC’s price has jumped above $50,000 once again, for the first time in over two years.

This has turned the community’s sentiment on its head, as the bulls seem to be in full control. As such, there are also numerous predictions flying around, each more impressive than the other.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, also weighed in on the matter. He has been a Bitcoin supporter for years, often praising the asset, alongside gold and silver, over “fake” fiat currencies, like the dollar.

In his most recent post on BTC, Kiyosaki said the coveted $100,000 price tag will finally fall in the next four months.

BITCOIN to $100k by June 2024. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 18, 2024