Awaiting US SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs: The SEC is expected to decide on several spot Bitcoin ETF applications from major firms like BlackRock and Fidelity, with deadlines in early 2024. BlackRock’s Leading Role: BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is a key contender in the spot BTC ETF race, bolstered by its successful track record with the SEC and partnership with Coinbase. Possible Boost to Bitcoin’s Price: Approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, especially from a firm like BlackRock, is anticipated to significantly elevate Bitcoin’s price, potentially reaching up to $100,000.

How Soon Can We Witness a Spot BTC ETF in the US?

The possible approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States has been a highly intriguing topic lately, with some envisioning that launching such a financial instrument could reshape financial innovation and boost the cryptocurrency market.

The lengthy list of giants that have already filed applications with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) include notable names like BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Invesco, and many others.

The crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock shed more details on those initiatives, outlining when the regulator is expected to weigh in on each product.

Grayscale’s option with a ticker GBTC is first, with a final deadline of January 1, 2024. Bitwise should wait until January 14 (at latest), whereas BlackRock, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity, and Invesco are scheduled for the following day. Hasdex and Franklin Templeton are last, having March 31, 2024, as a deadline.



Does BlackRock Have the Best Chance?

Most companies that have filed to launch a spot BTC ETF in the US are financial behemoths with billions of dollars of assets under management. However, one among them has triggered the most enthusiasm and its name is BlackRock.

The world’s largest asset manager (having a mind-blowing $9.4 trillion AUM) entered the race in mid-June by partnering with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Even though the SEC is known for its hostile stance toward the digital asset industry, BlackRock has an outstanding record with the watchdog, seeing 575 out of its 576 ETF applications greenlighted over the years.

Numerous experts and even ChatGPT have suggested that a potential product approval could act as a massive catalyst for Bitcoin’s price.

The AI-powered language model estimated that BTC might skyrocket to an all-time high of $100,000 if the ETF sees the light of day. However, there are also other elements, including institutional demand and the upcoming halving.

