Greg Solano, widely known by his pseudonym “Garga” and co-founder of Yuga Labs, has announced that he will take over as CEO.

This announcement comes as Daniel Alegre, former COO of Activision Blizzard and CEO of Yuga Labs, steps down after a tenure of approximately ten months.

Crypto-Native Focus

The leadership transition was revealed through a post on X, wherein Solano expressed his enthusiasm for steering the company into its next phase.

“I am stepping back in as CEO of Yuga Labs,” Solano stated. “Wylie and I are grateful for all the contributions and operational rigor Daniel has brought to the company and appreciate his thoughtfulness and mentorship over the past year. I’m reinvigorated to be taking the reins for our next chapter.”

In response to the post, Alegre expressed gratitude to the Yuga Labs team for their collaboration during his tenure as CEO and expressed confidence in the company’s promising future.

Speaking on Yuga Lab’s future, Solano outlined key focus areas for the company, emphasizing a shift towards a more crypto-native approach across all operations.

Some news to share: I am stepping back in as CEO of Yuga Labs. Wylie and I are grateful for all the contributions and operational rigor Daniel has brought to the company, and appreciate his thoughtfulness and mentorship over the past year. I’m reinvigorated to be taking the… — Garga.eth (Greg Solano) 🍌 (@CryptoGarga) February 21, 2024

Under Solano’s leadership, Yuga Labs aims to reinvigorate its flagship project, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), by fostering greater autonomy and agility within the team. Solano highlighted the importance of community engagement and collaboration, citing recent successes such as ApeFest and Made by Apes as indicators of BAYC’s potential as a cultural phenomenon.

To facilitate this vision, a new subsidiary, “BAYC LLC,” has been established within Yuga Labs to oversee all aspects of the BAYC ecosystem. Solano expressed confidence in the existing team while hinting at the recruitment of key roles to strengthen BAYC’s operations.

Otherside and Gaming Initiatives

Solano outlined plans to elevate Otherside as the premier destination within the web3 space. Describing it as the “living room of web3,” Solano emphasized the importance of community engagement in shaping Otherside’s development.

He pledged increased transparency and communication, starting with the upcoming “Apes Come Home” event as part of a broader effort to involve the community in the platform’s evolution.

Curtis has a premonition. bEwAre oF gOaT. Apes Come Home 2.29.24 Don’t miss a chance to grab your Otherside username. Create your Otherside Account: https://t.co/aqD2Hzc241.

Check out the Blog for times and more info:https://t.co/GmbHiHvbMY pic.twitter.com/kBaQm1rzvD — Othersidemeta (@OthersideMeta) February 21, 2024

Solano also emphasized Yuga Labs’ commitment to gaming, advocating for a balanced approach that combines mass-market appeal with crypto-native mechanics. This strategy, he explained, aims to attract a diverse user base while leveraging blockchain technology to create innovative gaming experiences.

He also hinted towards upcoming projects like Dookey Dash and collaborations with partners like Farawaygg as examples of this strategy in action.