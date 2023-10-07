Galxe, a Web3 credential project, instructed users not to interact with the platform following a security breach on its website.

Meanwhile, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT says the hackers are likely the same as the rogue actors that recently attacked Balancer’s front end.

Galxe reported the security incident via its official X handle on October 6, asking users not to visit the compromised site until the issue was resolved.

The project previously informed users that its website was down and advised against not connecting their wallets, or if connected, to immediately disconnect and also refrain from signing any transaction.

While the platform does not yet state the level of financial damage, Galxe’s warning might be a little late, as several users already reported stolen funds.

According to on-chain sleuth ZachXBT, the hacker has started moving funds to an address while also stating that they might be the same ones who attacked Balancer’s front end.

As previously reported by CryptoPotato, Balancer asked users not to interact with its interface, as it was under attack. Shortly after the warning, the hacker stole about $238,000. The Ethereum-based decentralized protocol later revealed that the incident was a result of a social engineering attack.

Galxe is a Web3 protocol used to run interactive campaigns for crypto giveaways and airdrops. It offers credential services.