In an intriguing demonstration of cryptocurrency activity, FTX-associated addresses have transferred $10.49 million in different assets to Wintermute’s deposit addresses on Binance and Coinbase within recent hours.

According to Arkham Intelligence data, significant amounts of crypto were moved in a sequence of transactions, suggesting FTX’s exploration of investment diversification strategies.

FTX Massive Fund Movements

According to data analysis from the platform Arkham Intelligence, the large deposits associated with FTX consist of substantial amounts of Ethereum, MKR, LINK, and AAVE.

The analysts observed cryptocurrency movements between Alameda, FTX, Binance, and Coinbase wallets in the hours before writing this report.

The initial transaction a few hours ago involved the transfer of 2,904 ETH valued at $5.18 million from a crypto wallet (0x8c8Caa) to the known Wintermute address (0xde9A61).

In the subsequent transaction, approximately 1,904 ETH worth about $3.38 million was moved from this Wintermute address to Wintermute Binance. The remaining Ethereum, totaling 999.9 ETH worth $1.78 million, was also transferred from the Wintermute address and deposited into Coinbase.

Following this, three test transactions were conducted from Alameda Research Wallets, involving transfers of three LINK, 0.4 AAVE, and 0.02 MKR, respectively, to the Wintermute address.

After the completion of the test transfers, approximately 1,341K MKR tokens worth $2.02 million were moved from the FTX Cold Storage address to the Wintermute address.

Additionally, Alameda Research Wallet transferred approximately 198,000 LINK worth $2.26 million, and 11,974 AAVE worth $1.03 million moved from FTX Cold Storage to address 0xde9A61. During this period, there were also test trades involving RNDR and COMP tokens.

The Wintermute address subsequently transferred 98,807 LINK, 11,974 AAVE, and 1,341 MKR to Wintermute Binance wallets. In total, 2,904 ETH ($5.18 million), 1,341 MKR ($2.02 million), 198,000 LINK ($2.26 million), and 12,000 AAVE ($1.03 million) were transferred between Wintermute, FTX, Alameda, Binance, and Coinbase.

FTX Expands Investment Portfolio with Diverse Ventures

Wintermute, renowned as a leading global crypto trading network, received a substantial amount of tokens as FTX allocated some of its remaining assets.

Recently, FTX and Alameda transferred $170 million in cryptocurrencies, such as SOL, ETH, and MATIC, to different pools for staking, resulting in anticipated high profits.

FTX, with its vast crypto holdings worth $3.4 billion, continues actively seeking investment opportunities. Meanwhile, ongoing legal disputes persist between regulatory bodies, FTX, its founder, and former management.