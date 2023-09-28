The EOS Network Foundation (ENF), a non-profit organization coordinating the development of the EOS Network, has partnered with metaverse super application Upland and sustainability platform Aerial to foster an initiative that will turn EOS into a climate-positive blockchain network.

According to a statement sent to CryptoPotato, the collaboration with Upland and Aerial will enable the EOS Network to move its sustainability efforts from being one of the world’s carbon-neutral blockchains to being climate-positive.

EOS to Become Climate-Positive

The ENF intends to set a new standard through its partnerships with Upland and Aerial. The foundation aims to inspire other networks to implement climate-positive strategies, thereby creating a sustainable digital economy.

The EOS Network is designed to consume minimal power while delivering on scalability and throughput. It is among the world’s most environmentally friendly blockchains, with an annual carbon footprint of 242 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which the ENF claims has been fully offset since 2018.

As an open web3 platform for the metaverse mapped to the real world, Upland has been involved in the EOS Network’s sustainability efforts since 2021 by serving as the network’s carbon offset sponsor. The platform has extended its sustainability efforts beyond blockchain infrastructure by offsetting its carbon footprint for the cloud services that help power its metaverse.

Danny Brown-Wolf, Chief of Staff of Upland, said: “We are excited to collaborate with the EOS Network Foundation in this groundbreaking initiative to achieve climate positivity. Upland has been committed to environmental sustainability since the day we started. We’re proud to help EOS become a climate-positive blockchain network.”

Creating a More Sustainable Planet

On the other hand, Aerial collaborates with verified environmental efforts globally to create a more sustainable planet. The sustainability platform will be in charge of reducing EOS’ carbon emissions.

“As EOS celebrates 5 years since becoming the world’s first carbon-neutral blockchain, we are thrilled to take our sustainability efforts one step further by going climate positive. This remarkable achievement goes well beyond our initial sustainability goals for carbon neutrality by offsetting more than 3x the carbon footprint of the EOS Network,” said Yves La Rose, Founder and CEO of the ENF.

Rose added that the initiative underscores the EOS network’s commitment to environmental sustainability.