Following an appearance by former President Donald Trump on Tucker Carlson’s X-based interview show, the value of Trump’s baseball card-style NFT collection saw a notable surge.

According to reports, the 45,000-card polygon-based Trump Digital Trading Cards’ price increased from 0.1 ether ($150) last week to approximately 0.13 ether ($215) after the viral interview.

Trump: “When I debated Biden, this was in front of probably not a friend of yours, Chris Wallace was the moderator.” Tucker: “Not a friend. Bitchy little man. He’s a little fussy man.” pic.twitter.com/4UOj3FnKLd — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 24, 2023

Launched last December at $99 per card, OpenSea data indicates that the collection has generated over 17.5 ether ($29,000) in volume.

The NFT cards, which sold out within a day, spotlight Trump in various heroic avatars, including an astronaut, a soldier, George Washington, Elvis Presley, and a guitar-toting motorcycle rider.

In addition to owning a card, collectors had an opportunity to win a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, a round of golf with the former president, or even a Zoom call.

CIC Digital LLP, a Trump-owned company that licenses its image for the NFTs, disclosed last month that it held between $250,000 and $500,000 in an Ethereum wallet despite its US bank account containing less than $1,000.

More recent reports suggested that the actual amount could be even higher, sitting somewhere in the millions of dollars.

The revelation came alongside details about Trump’s hundred-plus other income sources, collectively valued at around $1.2 billion.