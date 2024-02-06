Dogecoin’s price has found significant resistance from the $0.08 level despite a brief upward breakout. The OG meme coin’s trajectory hasn’t been in tandem with the rest of the crypto market.

This, however, has not stopped the network from witnessing growth across various metrics.

Dogecoin Sees Increased Network Activity

Dogecoin’s value has declined by 23% since its local peak on December 9th. Despite this, the number of wallets holding >0 DOGE is growing at a record pace of 7.3% – the fastest in the network’s decade-long history.

According to the latest analysis by on-chain intelligence platform Santiment, nearly 414k new wallets, predominantly containing 0.001-1 DOGE, have been added over the past two weeks alone.

🐶 #Dogecoin‘s value is -23% since its top on Dec. 9th. But the #memecoin‘s wallets with >0 $DOGE coins has been growing at the fastest rate in the network’s decade long history. 413.8K new wallets, mostly holding 0.001-1 $DOGE, have been added in 2 weeks. https://t.co/GjDghuB9H9 pic.twitter.com/l6Pv0KvkKW — Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 6, 2024

This milestone comes a week after the Dogecoin network recorded the creation of 247,240 new DOGE addresses on January 29th, thereby establishing a new peak. The steady growth in network expansion could hint at favorable outcomes for DOGE’s price movements in the future despite the asset struggling near $0.078.

The OG meme coin has also surpassed several other meme cryptocurrencies in terms of performance, as indicated by Intotheblock’s analysis of the number of holders in profit. Dogecoin leads with 46.94%, while SHIB stands at 27.11%, PEPE at 24.81%, and FLOKI at 16.11%.

Additionally, DOGE has the highest number of holders with 5,853,959 compared to SHIB’s 1,291,903, PEPE’s 152,195, and FLOKI’s 73,038.

However, Dogecoin lags in terms of the percentage of whales, with 43.75% compared to SHIB’s 62.42%, PEPE’s 48.01%, and FLOKI’s 69.00%. The top two leaders in this aspect are Wojak (WOJAK), with 69.27%, and Akita Inu (AKITA), with 68.01%.

Furthermore, Dogecoin boasts the highest number of traders, reaching 387,000 as of January 29 and surpassing the other meme cryptocurrencies significantly, as it was 576,000 by the end of December.

SpaceX Accepts DOGE Payment

SpaceX has agreed to take Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment for rescheduling the highly anticipated DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon. Samuel Reid, CEO of Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC), revealed the transaction, explaining that GEC used DOGE to rebook the mission after its initial schedule was delayed.

Although Dogecoin often experiences a surge in value with payment-related news involving Elon Musk’s enterprises like X, Tesla, or SpaceX, this recent development had no noticeable effect. This lack of impact might suggest that the excitement around potential crypto adoption by these companies has waned following previous disappointments.

Meanwhile, DOGE has emerged as a significant player in the Indian market, especially among individuals aged 26-35. Recent insights from industry specialists indicate that within this age group, DOGE has outpaced Bitcoin in terms of investment appeal. This specific demographic constitutes 40% of India’s overall population of 19 million cryptocurrency investors.