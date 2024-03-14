Craig Wright, the computer scientist who keeps claiming to be the pseudonymous inventor of Bitcoin, has several ongoing legal cases with individuals and entities that continue to doubt his assertion.

Unfortunately for him, a UK Judge has ruled in one of those cases that he is not Satoshi Nakamoto nor the author of the cryptocurrency’s whitepaper, according to a recent report.

The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) began a lawsuit against Wright earlier this year, trying to prove that he is not Satoshi Nakamoto and thus stop him from suing other people who deny his claims.

According to a report by CoinDesk, UK Judge James Mellor said the evidence in the case was “overwhelming,” which is what convinced him to rule that Wright is not the creator of the world’s largest blockchain.

A month ago, Wright suffered another blow in the case against COPA. As reported back then, he failed to mention even a single person who he had sent BTC in the asset’s early days.