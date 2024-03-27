Web3 infrastructure and data protection firm COTI has signed a partnership with Civic, a digital identity management platform, to give users confidentiality and self-sovereignty over their digital identities.

Per an announcement sent to CryptoPotato, the alliance will allow Civic to use COTI V2’s Ethereum-based confidentiality layer, which offers a Dynamic decentralized identity (DID).

COTI Partners Civic to Protect User Identity

Digital identities refer to the records of users’ data, credentials, and identifiers on the internet. COTI V2’s confidentiality layer enables users to manage their digital identities to avoid data breaches, non-consensual monetization, and hacks by providing verification, computation, and encryption services.

COTI and Civic share a common goal of providing users with full data privacy as they engage with decentralized applications (dApps) and explore Web3 use cases. These dApps will interact with Civic’s digital identities and insights without accessing sensitive data.

COTI’s Dynamic DID harnesses the network’s garbled circuits, which bring on-chain privacy with a computation speed up to 1,000 times faster than other encryption systems. The Dynamic DIDs will leverage Civic Pass while Civic will become a design partner, integrated with COTI V2 across all phases of the blockchain’s development.

Civic Pass is a verified credential and private, non-transferable token in a user’s wallet. It serves as input to meet anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) requirements.

Civic Launches Physical ID Card

COTI and Civic believe their partnership is a huge step in giving users self-sovereignty over their virtual identities, especially as more people are entering the web3 space. Customers will be able to meet regulatory requirements without disclosing their data.

“We’re excited to integrate COTI V2s confidentiality layer into Civic’s platform. Civic is an industry leader in the field of identity management tools for Web3, and COTI will continue to partner with industry leaders. We look forward to working with Civic’s professional team to bring Dynamic DID into full production,” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI CEO.

The announcement comes within 24 hours after Civic unveiled a physical identity card as part of its ID system. The new product aims to combat fake artificial intelligence-generated identities and fraudulent identity schemes like face farming.