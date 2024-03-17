Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific announced that total revenue for fiscal year 2023 amounted to $502.4 million, reflecting a decrease of $137.9 million or 22% from the $640.3 million recorded in the previous year.

Core Scientific said that it had successfully mined 19,274 BTC (valued at approximately $1.4 billion) during 2023 despite undergoing bankruptcy.

Core Scientific Reports Revenue Fall

According to the official press release, the decline in total revenue stemmed mainly from several factors.

This included an $82.8 million reduction resulting from the company’s withdrawal from the equipment sales business in fiscal year 2022, a decrease of $47.6 million in hosting revenue due to the termination of contracts for certain clients with less profitable hosting rates, and a $7.5 million decline in revenue from digital asset mining.

Another factor was the increased difficulty in mining, which is associated with the surge of the global Bitcoin network hash rate during fiscal year 2023 compared to the previous.

However, this decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue due to the deployment of additional mining units in our self-mining fleet.

Moreover, there was a notable improvement in terms of the annual net losses, recording only $246.5 million for 2023, a decrease from the $2.14 billion net loss recorded in 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2023, net losses stood at $195.7 million, showing a reduction from $434.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In a statement, Adam Sullivan, Core Scientific’s Chief Executive Officer, said,

“We believe our growth plan and diversified platform give us the ability to refresh our fleet with more efficient miners, scale our business with favorable economics, and position ourselves well for the upcoming halving and beyond. Coming off our strong operating performance in the fourth quarter, we have seen bitcoin prices rise and our self-mining operation continue to perform well as we are able to take advantage of excellent industry fundamentals.”

Bankruptcy and Beyond

Core Scientific was one of the most prominent casualties of the crypto winter among mining firms. It emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January this year after undergoing a 13-month restructuring process. Subsequently, the miner relisted its shares on Nasdaq.

Core Scientific boasts 372 megawatts of infrastructure across two Texas data centers in varying stages of development. The firm also plans to ramp up its capacity by more than 50% over the next four years.