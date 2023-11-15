Infura, a web3 application programming interface (API) provider developed by blockchain software company Consensys, has partnered with 18 other internet infrastructure entities, including Microsoft, to build a Decentralized Infrastructure Network (DIN) for developers.

According to a press release seen by CryptoPotato, the DIN will act as a decentralized Remote Procedure Call (RPC)-as-a-service offering that will provide a new way for developers to connect to Ethereum and other leading blockchains, making the web3 space more accessible.

Infura Unveils a Decentralized Infrastructure Network

Aside from Microsoft, other Infura partners for the project include Tencent Cloud, 0xFury, Bloq, Chainstack, Covalent, Ellipfra, Everstake, Gateway.fm, Grove, Laconic Network, Linkpool, LinkRiver, Luscent, Mantle, MatrixedLink, Pokt, and Rivet. They will jointly build the initial version of DIN that will lay the foundation for the network’s decentralization.

Infura first announced DIN’s launch on November 15 at the Decentralized RPC Summit during the DevConnect conference in Istanbul. The first version of the network will be exclusive only to Infura’s group of partners while the API provider works to welcome more members in the coming months.

E.G. Galano, co-founder of Infura and the project and technical lead for DIN, said: “We are immensely grateful to all our partners who have been part of the journey to build the Decentralized Infrastructure Network with us over the past year. Since we announced DIN, the response from the community has exceeded our expectations. Together, we have achieved remarkable progress and eagerly anticipate the continuation of this journey as we bring the power of DIN to Web3 developers and users.”

DIN’s First Feature

The first two features of the new network are failover protection on Polygon and Ethereum. The feature will enable users to shift RPC traffic from one DIN partner to another to maintain services in case of power outages. Infura users can opt-in for failover protection in the coming weeks.

Infura revealed that DIN is part of its efforts to support a variety of blockchain APIs due to its belief in the inevitability of a multi-chain world. The company already provides backend infrastructure for popular web3 products like crypto wallet MetaMask, the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and layer-2 scaling solutions like Arbitrum and Avalanche C-Chain.