Coinbase has expanded its offerings to include nearly a dozen new digital assets exclusively for a certain group of users.

Some of the affected cryptocurrencies have launched a rally, aligning with the overall bullishness in the market.

One of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges – Coinbase – announced that users could start dealing with nearly a dozen digital assets, such as Voxies (VOXEL), Celestia (TIA), Hivemapper (HONEY), Velo (VELO), and more.

It is important to note that the service is available only to German residents, as those who want to take advantage of it need to refresh their mobile application.

VOXEL, BIGTIME, TIA, HONEY, ONDO, ZETA, AERO, VELO, STRK, MOBILE, and VET are now available to Germany residents. — Coinbase Assets 🛡️📞 (@CoinbaseAssets) March 12, 2024

Some of the involved cryptocurrencies have headed north shortly after the disclosure. This has been the case with previous announcement of this kind.

As CryptoPotato reported, the prices of Render (RNDR) and Hivemapper (HONEY) spiked substantially after the exchange put the tokens on its “roadmap” section.

The latest surge of VOXEL, TIA, and other digital currencies included in the offering coincides with another green wave reigning in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin (BTC) tapped a new all-time high of over $73,500, Ethereum (ETH) has once again surpassed the $4,000 mark, while Binance Coin (BNB) is inching toward the $600 level.

The global cryptocurrency market cap is a few billion from reaching a new peak, currently standing at approximately $2.9 trillion (per CoinGecko’s data).