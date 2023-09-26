Remilia Corporation’s Creative Director and Artist, Sprite Bonkler, has announced that Remilia’s co-founders have filed a lawsuit against one of Milady’s founders, Charlotte Fang, and the Delaware Limited Liability Companies (LLCs).

Charlotte has been accused of orchestrating a plan to take over Remilia’s functions, resources, and a vast collection of important digital assets.

Allegations Against Charlotte Fang

Remilia Corporation’s co-founders, the DAO behind the Milady Maker NFT, have made allegations against one of Milady’s founders, Charlotte Fang. Fang, also known as Krishna Okhandiar, has allegedly schemed to gain control of Remilia’s operations, assets, and collection of valuable digital assets.

They claim that before they had issued their formal complaint, Fang had already misappropriated digital assets worth more than $600,000 from the venture’s treasury and began asserting unilateral control over operations and assets through several Delaware LLCs that they had established.

Krishna has schemed to seize control of Remilia’s operations, assets and treasury of valuable digital assets. As co-founders, before we had even sent our letter to Krishna, he had misappropriated digital assets worth more than $600,000 from the venture’s treasury, and began… — Sprite Bonkler 💫 (@Milady_Sonoro) September 25, 2023

Charlotte and their LLCs had previously requested the co-founders not to go public with their claims while they prepared a response. However, no response was ever given.

Instead, Charlotte allegedly carried out further actions to seize control of Remilia’s business by removing the co-founders from the online multi-signature wallet, locking them out of their email accounts, and draining additional digital assets worth $1.7 million from the venture’s treasury.

They also reportedly filed a baseless lawsuit in Nevada without jurisdiction and without attaching any supportive documents to their complaint. The co-founders claim that Charlotte started a false smear campaign against them and falsely accused them of stealing Remilia’s funds.

The Lawsuit’s Goal

The goal of this lawsuit is to restart Remilia’s operations and stabilize the market uncertainty caused by Charlotte, which they argue has impacted the products they have developed. Remilia’s co-founders are calling on Charlotte to return all funds and digital assets they had taken for themself and their LLCs back to Remilia and to retract their false statements.

Court documents filed on Sept. 22 argue that Remilia Collective was always an unincorporated partnership or joint venture, not Charlotte Fang’s wholly-owned company. The documents also allege that Charlotte misappropriated assets and that Remilia’s primary creator, Sprite, predated the Remilia collective before they started working with Charlotte in Sept. 2021. Fang is also accused of subjecting the other members to several racial slurs.

The co-founders of Remilia have, therefore, filed their own lawsuit against Charlotte and their Delaware LLCs to re-establish their rightful involvement with Remilia. They are also suing Charlotte for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, fraud, libel, theft, and more.

Meanwhile, Milady Maker recently suffered a major exploit involving platform fees and social media accounts. Charlotte revealed that a developer within their ecosystem diverted about $1 million in fees from Remilia Corporation, the DAO behind Milady Maker NFT. The attack only affected Remilia’s revenue from Bonkler, not its reserves or user assets, with the attacker seizing control of three social media accounts.