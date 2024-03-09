TL;DR

The upcoming Bitcoin halving event is expected to decrease miner rewards and may boost the cryptocurrency market.

Analysts predict XRP could exceed $1 soon, with potential spikes up to $1.40 in April and an eventual all-time high of $5, depending on overcoming key resistance levels.

What Needs to Happen?

The Bitcoin halving – a major event in the cryptocurrency industry that takes place roughly every four years – is scheduled for April this year. It will cut the rewards distributed to miners for validating new blocks on the blockchain in half: from the current 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

The process, which is part of Bitcoin’s supply mechanism designed to control inflation and make the asset scarcer in time, has historically been followed by an overall market resurgence.

However, the sector has started booming well before the halving, with numerous digital currencies pumping to all-time high prices. As such, we decided to ask ChatGPT whether Ripple’s XRP could hit the $1 mark before the upcoming event.

The chatbot estimated that such an increase requires several “complex” elements to be in place, starting with regulatory changes. As observed in the past several months, partial Ripple victories in its case against the US SEC have contributed to XRP’s brief price ascents.

The trial between the two entities is scheduled for April 23 (a few days after the expected halving), and it would be interesting to see whether any updates on that front could propel volatility for the asset.

Investor behavior, positive market sentiment, and important partnerships inked in the following weeks could also be beneficial for XRP’s price.

Not long ago, the company teamed up with one of the biggest banks in Egypt – Commercial International Bank (CIB). Prior to that, it collaborated with Thailand’s oldest bank – Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), and Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank.

Analysts Chip in

Some analysts who observe XRP’s trajectory on a daily basis believe the token could tap and even surpass the $1 milestone next month. Such is the case with the X user EGRAG CRYPTO, who predicted a spike to as high as $1.40 in April, followed by an ATH of $5.

Alex Cobb was bullish, too, forecasting that XRP might reach a new peak in the upcoming months should it surpass the key resistance level of around $0.63.

