Cardano is back in the spotlight after its latest breakout.

Key Support levels: $0.41

Key Resistance levels: $0.46

1. Momentum Shifts Bullish

ADA is on the offensive and ready for new highs after it broke from the 41 cents resistance that has now turned into support. The next target is at 46 cents.

2. Volume Returns

Buyers showed strength in the past three days when they dominated the chart. This is a welcomed change after volume has been declining for most of November. Hopefully, this promising start in December will last.

3. Daily MACD Turns Bullish

Yesterday’s price action turned the momentum indicators bullish and the daily MACD did a bullish cross. This signals a reversal and ADA could see higher levels as long as this momentum continues.

Bias

The bias for ADA is bullish.

Short-Term Prediction for ADA Price

With bears defeated, Cardano has a clear path higher. Watch the resistance at 46 cents as that is a key level that will decide where this cryptocurrency goes next.