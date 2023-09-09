After experiencing a significant downward move that brought Bitcoin’s price quickly close to the $25K threshold, bearish momentum has temporarily subsided, giving way to a phase of consolidation marked by low volatility.

Despite this, the most likely scenario for Bitcoin appears to be a period of sideways movement followed by a temporary retracement towards the 100-day and 200-day moving averages (MAs).

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

The recent wave of intense selling pressure has driven Bitcoin below critical support levels, including the lower boundary of the ascending channel, the 100-day moving average, and the 200-day moving average. These developments strongly suggest a prevailing bearish sentiment among market participants.

However, after finding support in the vicinity of the $25K region, the price has entered a consolidation phase characterized by the formation of smaller candles.

Notably, Bitcoin has started to exhibit a potential double-bottom pattern, a well-recognized bullish reversal pattern, in close proximity to the significant support zone around $25K. This pattern hints at the possibility of a retracement towards the 200-day MA, situated approximately at $27.6K.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to acknowledge the lingering risk of increased selling pressure and the potential for another decline below the $25K mark. Hence, traders should maintain an attentive watch on price action around this crucial level to mitigate further losses.

The 4-Hour Chart

Zooming in on the 4-hour timeframe, it can be observed that the downward trajectory came to a halt as Bitcoin reached the vital support zone at $25K, triggering a brief period of consolidation characterized by subdued volatility.

However, as the price reversed course and surged towards the critical 61.8% Fibonacci level, a key target in the correction phases of the market, selling pressure intensified, leading to another reversal. Consequently, Bitcoin resumed an impulsive retracement, driving its price back toward the $25K range.

Yet, there is an interesting divergence between the price and the RSI indicator, signaling a potential shift in the trend’s direction toward a bullish rebound. In the upcoming days, the $25K threshold holds significant psychological support, and if sellers fail to push the price below this level, the market may experience a swift rally aimed at reaching the 200-day MA.

On-chain Analysis

By Shayan

Observing the BTC Fund Holdings metric dwindling to its lowest point in more than 2 years, with a total of 684,435 BTC, carries notable importance. The recent dip in BTC Fund Holdings metric, marking a 30-month low, underscores a substantial transformation in the realm of Bitcoin investments.

The decline can be interpreted as a reflection of a cautious sentiment prevailing among investors and institutional players alike. It reaffirms the value of this metric as an indicator of the demand for indirect exposure to Bitcoin. This shift in sentiment may be fueled by concerns pertaining to regulatory adjustments, heightened market volatility, or other factors influencing Bitcoin as an investment asset.

As previously noted, the drop in holdings may also be attributed to entities actively managing their portfolios, potentially capitalizing on profits. This serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency landscape and the adaptability of investors in response to ever-evolving market conditions.

This development prominently underscores the pivotal role played by institutional investors, trusts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and funds in shaping the dynamics of the Bitcoin market, as their actions wield considerable influence over Bitcoin’s price trajectory and overall market stability.