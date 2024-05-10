Bitcoin’s price saw a lot of volatility last week, especially before and after the US Fed’s most recent FOMC meeting, but managed to recover some ground during the current one. Let’s unpack.

The primary cryptocurrency had dropped to a multi-month low of $56,500 last Wednesday, went on a volatile rollercoaster as the US central bank said it would not raise the interest rates, and began its recovery on Friday.

At the time, BTC soared from under $59,000 to $62,000 in minutes and kept climbing during the weekend. As such, it touched $64,000 on a couple of occasions but failed to overcome that level by Sunday. However, it did so on Monday and soared to $65,500 to tap a 12-day high.

Nevertheless, the bears were still lurking around and didn’t allow any further gains. Just the opposite, bitcoin started losing value rapidly, which culminated in a price drop to under $61,000 on Thursday. Since then, though, BTC has managed to recover more than two grand and now trades around $63,000. This came despite the substantial decline in the network’s difficulty yesterday.

In terms of weekly gains, Toncoin stands in a league of its own with a massive 30% surge. NEAR, FET, and RNDR are the other notable price gainers from the mid-cap alts.

Outside of price movements, Binance has been in the news again with regulatory hurdles. Its tussle with the Nigerian government continues, while the Canadian authorities fined the exchange for its lack of anti money-laundering policies.

Market Data

Market Cap: $2.451T | 24H Vol: $74B | BTC Dominance: 50.6%

BTC: $62,717 (+1.6%) | ETH: $3,011 (-1.75%) | BNB: $594 (+3%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Charts

