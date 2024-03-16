BNB Chain has launched a Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution that aims to enable large-scale Dapps, enterprises, and BNB Chain itself to construct customized Layer 2 solutions.

The latest move aligns with BNB Chain’s 2023 roadmap, which involves expanding the ecosystem with a secure multichain strategy, among other aspects.

BNB’s Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) Solution

According to the official press release, RaaS targets Dapps and blockchain ventures, providing a cost-efficient and streamlined avenue for constructing and deploying rollup networks. Alongside streamlining further development efforts, this approach is also expected to foster the establishment of unique ecosystems tailored to specific user bases.

Various sectors such as gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized pinning (DePin), and decentralized social (DeSoc), among others, can utilize BNB Chain’s RaaS by partnering with specialized service providers.

The L2 solutions built through RaaS on the BNB Chain will be integrated with the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), serving as its foundational Layer 1 and governance chain.

“As BNB Chain anticipates substantial expansion, RaaS emerges as a critical service supporting this trajectory. By enabling developers to deploy scalable applications with ease, RaaS leverages rollup technology to enhance transaction throughput and scalability on Layer 2 networks while finalizing transactions on the main blockchain (BSC).”

Layer 2 Expansion

BNB Chain’s efforts dedicated to Layer 2 networks date back to June 2023 when it introduced opBNB, its Layer 2 scaling solution, based on the Optimism OP Stack, on a testnet.

This solution is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, allowing it to function with Ethereum-based smart contracts and token standards. Three months later, the scaling platform had been deployed onto a mainnet, becoming publicly accessible after undergoing testing.

Last week, BNB Chain provided an update stating that opBNB had an average of 2.81 million active users per day, representing a 70% increase week-on-week. From 2nd March – 8th March, the median gas fee for opBNB during this period was $0.002, while BSC had an average of 1.42 million daily active users.