Bitcoin has descended back to $65,000 in a massive selloff following a brief wick above $69,000 on Tuesday, eclipsing the asset’s previous all-time high in US dollars.

The sell-off has triggered over $670 million in crypto market liquidations – including $388 million in longs, and $286 million in shorts.

According to Coinglass, 198,577 traders have been liquidated within the past 24 hours. The largest single liquidation was on a BTC/USDT trade on Binance for $8.23 million.

About $201 million of liquidations impacted Bitcoin trades, while another $110 million affected ETH trades. Roughly $66 million was liquidated on trades for memecoins like DOGE and SHIB.

Shortly after markets opened on Tuesday, BTC claimed a new all-time high above $69,200.

The highly anticipated event broke a historical Bitcoin pattern in which the coin only broke new highs after a bear market several months after its periodic “halving” event – which doesn’t occur until next month.

Vijay Boyapati, author of The Bullish Case for Bitcoin, said on Tuesday that its “perfectly normal” and historically precedented for BTC to pullback after claiming a new all-time high.

“Large sellers use the anticipation of the moment to dump into a high liquidity moment,” Boyapati wrote in a post to X. “Importantly the psychological wall is broken and true price discovery will eventually begin.”