A dispute over Bitcoin investments took a tragic turn when a 35-year-old husband, Kritsada, shot his 31-year-old wife, Pitsamai, leading to a six-hour standoff with the police.

The incident unfolded in the Uthai district of Ayutthaya province.

Husband’s Bitcoin Loss Leads to Tragedy

The incident began when Kritsada, agitated by a loss of 700,000 baht (around $19,500) in Bitcoin investments, confronted his wife, leading to a dispute. The tension escalated to a point where Pitsamai asked for a separation, further straining their relationship.

Kritsada visited his wife’s house on the fateful day, hoping to reconcile, but the situation quickly deteriorated. He resorted to violence, shooting his wife with a handgun before locking himself inside their home, sparking a tense standoff with the police.

The Uthai Police Station in Ayutthaya province swiftly responded, surrounding the residence and initiating negotiations with Kritsada. The standoff extended for over six hours, during which officers, including a family member, tried to de-escalate the situation and persuade Kritsada to surrender.

Officer Manas Atthadod from Uthai Police Station described the delicate nature of the situation, emphasizing that they were concerned about Kritsada’s well-being as he was alone in the house and visibly distressed—efforts to calm him and ensure a peaceful resolution led to his eventual surrender late at night.

The Aftermath of the Incident

During the standoff, Kritsada suffered further harm by shooting himself in the leg due to stress and fear of the consequences of his actions. He was immediately taken into custody by the police, who also confiscated a .38 caliber gun as evidence.

The charges against Kritsada include attempted murder and unlicensed possession of a firearm and ammunition, as reported by KhaoSod. He was taken to a holding cell following initial medical treatment at Uthai Hospital. However, he remained highly stressed and unresponsive to inquiries.

Following the incident, Pitsamai, the victim of the shooting, was reported to be safe and receiving medical care under the supervision of doctors.