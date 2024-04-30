Outflows in digital asset investment products continued for the third week in a row. The latest weekly outflow of $435 million marked the highest outflow since March.

According to the latest report by CoinShares, the trading volumes in Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) dropped to $11.8 billion last week from $18 billion the previous week, with Bitcoin prices declining by 6%.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead Digital Asset Outflows

The latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows revealed that outflows were concentrated exclusively on the top two cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – with $423 million and $38 million, respectively.

During the same period, short Bitcoin investment products amassed $1.3 million in inflows. This suggests a growing interest among market players in hedging or profiting from downward movements in BTC’s price as the asset trades a little above $62,000.

Several altcoins, on the other hand, defied the widespread bearish trend. In fact, the asset manager found that investors primarily opted for multi-coin investment products, which saw $7 million in inflows.

Other popular choices, such as Solana, Litecoin, and Chainlink, continued to attract inflows of $4 million, $3 million, and $2.8 million, respectively. Polkadot raked in $0.5 million in inflows, and investment products related to XRP and ADA also saw $0.4 million in inflows over the week.

Switzerland and Brazil Defy Negative Trend

Like in previous instances, the focus of the outflows was on the US, which recorded $388 million. However, it’s important to note that year-to-date inflows in the US still stand at a record $13.6 billion. Additionally, the majority of outflows originated from Grayscale with $440 million, the lowest in nine weeks.

While Grayscale’s outflows are slowing down, CoinShares also observed a decrease in inflows from new issuers, which only amounted to $126 million last week, compared to $254 million the previous week. Germany and Canada also faced negative sentiment, with $16 million and $32 million in outflows, respectively. Sweden’s outflow for the week stood at $8.1 million.

Going against the trend were Switzerland and Brazil, which welcomed inflows of $5 million and $4 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Australia recorded modest inflows of $0.5 million during the same period.