TL;DR

Binance Delisting : 19 BUSD trading pairs will be removed on October 6th.

: 19 BUSD trading pairs will be removed on October 6th. Possible Reasons : Binance cites poor liquidity and an upcoming discontinuation of BUSD support in Q1 2024.

: Binance cites poor liquidity and an upcoming discontinuation of BUSD support in Q1 2024. User Advisory: Tokens remain available on Binance’s Spot platform; users should update/cancel Spot Trading Bots.

Binance Removing 19 Trading Pairs

Binance is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange by almost any metric imaginable. The platform has hundreds of trading pairs available for its users.

However, in a recent announcement, the team made it clear that 19 of them will be removed. This will happen on October 6th, as follows:

On Oct 6th at 05:00 (UTC), Binance will remove: 1INCH/BUSD, AERGO/BUSD, ANKR/BUSD, DATA/BUSD, DIA/BUSD, ERN/BUSD, IOST/BUSD, KP3R/BUSD, LOKA/BUSD, LRC/BUSD

On Oct 6th at 07:00 (UTC), Binance will remove: LTO/BUSD, MDX/BUSD, OM/BUSD, POLYX/BUSD, RARE/BUSD, SLP/BUSD, SUSHI/BUSD, THETA/BUSD, YFI/BUSD

The exact reason for the delisting remains undisclosed, but Binance disclaims the following:

To protect users and maintain a high quality trading market, Binance conducts periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs, and may delist selected spot trading pairs due to multiple factors, such as poor liquidity and trading volume.

It’s worth noting that all of these are BUSD trading pairs, and Binance had previously revealed that it will discontinue support for the stablecoin starting Q1 2024. Binance has advised users to convert their BUSD holdings to other assets prior to February 2024.

Additional Details

In addition to the above, the exchange also said that the delisting of these spot trading pairs doesn’t affect the availability of these tokens on the Binance Spot platform. They can still trade them on other trading pairs that are available.

However, it’s also important to note the following mention:

Users are strongly advised to update and/or cancel their Spot Trading Bots prior to the cessation of Spot Trading Bots services to avoid any potential losses.