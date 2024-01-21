Despite a challenging market and waning trust in centralized crypto entities, Binance Labs disclosed 25 new investments in 2023.

In the latest report, Binance Labs primarily focused on decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3 gaming, tooling, and infrastructure throughout the year.

In the DeFi sector, Binance Labs invested an undisclosed amount in the lending and borrowing protocol Radiant Capital.

Additionally, it allocated $5 million to support Curve DAO Token (CRV) for its integration with the BNB Chain. Furthermore, Binance Labs invested $10 million in Helio Protocol, a decentralized protocol for stablecoin lending and borrowing on the BNB Chain, providing multi-chain StaaS and LS.

Binance Labs – which is Binance’s venture capital and incubation arm – also announced a $15 million investment in a Web3 game platform and publisher called Xterioled, as well as a seed funding investment for GOMBLE, a South Korean developer of blockchain-based casual games and an affiliate of the game publisher, 111Percent.

Among tooling, Binance Labs invested in Arkham Token (ARKM), the native token of the Arkham blockchain platform, to support “on-chain insights at scale across the blockchain ecosystem.”

Binance suffered severe regulatory setbacks in 2023. While the crypto exchange ended up paying a $4.3 billion fine in a settlement with United States regulators, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao was forced to step down from its role as the Chief Executive Officer.

As a result, Binance’s market shares have decreased by 5%, with OKX and Bybit emerging as the frontrunners. According to TokenInsights’ findings, the crypto exchange witnessed a drop from 54.2% to 48.7% in 2023.