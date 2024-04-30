After experiencing a significant plummet, Ripple broke below its multi-month ascending trendline and retraced toward the breached level, completing a pullback.
This price action suggests a bearish sentiment in the market, potentially leading to a continuation of the downward retracement.
XRP Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
Upon thoroughly examining the daily chart, it’s apparent that XRP underwent a substantial decline below the multi-month ascending trendline, subsequently moving toward the $0.45 threshold. However, buyers stepped in, initiating a bullish rebound towards the previously breached ascending trendline at $0.56 and the 100 and 200-day MAs around $0.59, thereby completing a pullback.
Despite this temporary rebound, the price action indicates a bearish sentiment in the market, with Ripple potentially poised for a sustained retracement toward the critical support region of $0.45. Consequently, XRP looks likely to remain within the price range delineated by the $0.45 support level and the resistance zone of $0.59 long-term until a breakout occurs.
The 4-Hour Chart
A closer inspection of the 4-hour chart reveals that Ripple stabilized around the $0.49 mark following a notable decline, subsequently experiencing a bullish retracement towards a significant resistance region outlined by the price range between the 0.5 ($0.5310) and 0.618 ($0.5574) Fibonacci levels.
However, the price encountered heightened selling pressure near this critical juncture, continuing the initial bearish trend.
Currently, XRP sellers aim to breach the crucial $0.49 threshold, potentially triggering a notable long-squeeze event. Nevertheless, a more plausible scenario is that the price remains within the range defined by the support of $0.49 and the resistance of the 0.5 ($0.5310) and 0.618 ($0.5574) Fibonacci levels, indicating the likelihood of the market continuing its current state of consolidation.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.