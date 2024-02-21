Cardano (ADA) is a “shitcoin” without purpose that has no distinct advantage over competitors, according to BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes.

“Who gives a fuck? Zero?” said Hayes when asked “What about Cardano?” in an interview with Coin Bureau published on Sunday.

Cardano Is A Shitcoin, Says Hayes

Continuing to describe the cryptocurrency – a top ten digital asset by market cap – Hayes did not mince words: “The first wannabe Ethereum, and probably the first one to go to be irrelevant,” he said.

Typically, the popular crypto essayist and trader is well known as one of the loudest long-term Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) bulls, and often expresses interest in small-cap cryptos for short-term trading.

During the same interview, Hayes even expressed interest in the memecoin “dogwifhat” calling it the “best dog money of this bull cycle.

“I love Rare Pepe’s… I think we’re going to see a resurgence of NFT trading volumes,” he added.

The writer’s unique callout of Cardano ruffled some feathers online – especially with the network’s founder, Charles Hoskinson. On Tuesday, Hoskinson asked Hayes why he was “throwing shade” at Cardano.

“Cause your coin is a piece of shit man,” Hayes replied. “Just buy some ETH and chill.”

What Makes Cardano Unique?

Much like Ethereum, Cardano is a smart contract platform for developing decentralized applications. It also popularized as one of the first well-developed proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, which use crypto rather than energy to secure its network.

However, many popular blockchains today now use the same mechanism, with Ethereum undergoing a massive upgrade in 2022 to adopt proof of stake. In terms of both market size and DeFi TVL, Cardano is still outsized by competitors like Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

On Tuesday, Hayes published a list of the world’s most popular Dapps, and asked which of them had originated or grown most popular on the Cardano blockchain.

“From my very limited knowledge, it looks like none of them do,” he said. “That’s why ADA is dog shit.”

On Bitcoin, however, Hayes remains a bull, expecting strong money printing from the Federal Reserve to drive the asset’s price up soon.

“When printing money happens and you debase the value of time and human labor, we rejoice and say great, fuck you, we’re gonna take Bitcoin to a million,” he told Coin Bureau.

Late last year, Hayes predicted that Bitcoin would reach between $750,000 and $1 million by the end of 2026.